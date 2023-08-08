FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is preparing to welcome 2023 fall college students as move-in week starts at the University of Arkansas.

More than 6,000 students will be welcomed on campus between Wednesday and Saturday. The UA has move-in maps to help students and parents navigate the area and construction zones.

On Saturday, the chancellor will be helping students moving into Pomfret Hall.

At 9 a.m., students moving into Pomfret will be welcomed by Chancellor Charles F. Robinson, other campus officials and the Razorback marching band.

Officials will help students move in until 10:30 am. The first day of classes is August 21.

The city of Fayetteville will close off Stadium Drive between the two roundabouts east of Adohi Hall from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Those assisting in moving in can find where to park here.