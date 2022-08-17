FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An opportunity that will better help Razorback athletes pursue their charitable wishes in helping non-profits is launching as part of the new Name, Image, and Likeness ruling for college athletes.

According to a press release, the mission at ONEArkansas NIL is to “assist Arkansas athletes in connecting, educating, and facilitating their charitable efforts while serving fellow Arkansans and others.”

ONEArkansas NIL will select and assign ambassadors to work alongside nonprofit organizations to advance their charitable missions. Ambassadors will then participate in a variety of activities, including assisting non-profit organizations’ public awareness and fundraising efforts via social media campaigns, appearances, autograph events, youth camps, among many other opportunities.

“As a ONEArkansas NIL Ambassador, student-athletes will have the opportunity to serve various nonprofits throughout the Natural State and beyond as they impact lives in powerful and effective ways,” said Marvin Caston, ONEArkansas NIL executive director.

Individuals who wish to learn more about ONEArkansas NIL or who wish to make a tax-deductible donation to the organization may contact Marvin Caston at mcaston@onearkansasnil.com or Will Landreth wlandreth@onearkansasnil.com.