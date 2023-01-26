FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas had multiple online degree programs ranked among the best in the U.S., according to a new U.S. News & World report.

The online bachelor’s degree programs offered by four colleges at the U of A ranked No. 35 overall nationally in the “Best Online Programs” report with other programs ranking well.

According to the report, undergraduate online programs ranked No. 29 among public institutions. U.S. News ranked 359 institutions overall with online bachelor’s degree programs.

Graduate engineering online degree programs from the UA College of Engineering climbed seven spots overall to No. 42 among 113 ranked institutions, and they rose four spots among public institutions to No. 33.

Further, in a subcategory, online graduate engineering programs ranked No. 29 overall for “Best Online Programs for Veterans.” Online graduate education programs ranked No. 74 overall in the report among 329 ranked institutions, and they ranked 64 among public institutions.

“The university is proud to be recognized for its outstanding online degree programs,” said Cheryl Murphy, vice provost for distance education. “Dedicated instructors and caring support staff are committed to the success of U of A online students. This recognition honors them.”

The report provided more data for the university’s online programs, highlighting that bachelor’s degree programs from the Sam M. Walton College of Business scored No. 12 overall nationally in a subcategory for online business programs. These business programs ranked No. 10 among public institutions.

The U of A says providing quality online programs is “imperative” as more people rely on distance learning to access higher education, both at the U of A and nationwide. The U of A offers more than 85 online degree, certificate, microcertificate and licensure programs.

Online programs from academic colleges across the U of A are showcased on the university’s website.

The U of A has awarded more than 7,340 degrees and certificates in the last 10 years through online courses, with numbers rising each year, according to the 2021-2022 Global Campus annual report.

U.S. News rankings for undergraduate degree programs are based on four categories: student engagement; student services and technology; faculty credentials and training; and peer assessment.

The report notes that online course data do not include enrollment for courses that were classified by the campus as “remote” during the pandemic.