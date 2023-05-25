Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the number of employees who utilized the program.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Specific online degree programs and workforce training for Walmart’s Live Better U will now be available at the University of Arkansas.

Through the program, Walmart covers 100% of college tuition and books for front-line associates.

Walmart says it’s great being able to help its associates better their education and save money.

The retailer says the program has had more than 104,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club employees participate since it launched. It says more than 5,000 associates have participated in Arkansas.

Registration opens on June 20, and offerings will include three bachelor’s degrees in supply chain management, marketing and general business.