FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday it is making it more affordable for students who live in the Natural State to apply as application fees will be waived for three days.

The move comes as part of the “Free Application Days” event and will run from Oct. 13-15. To take part, visit apply.uark.edu to begin an application and click the “Free Application Days” box at the end of the application in place of paying the fee.

“This event is part of our You Can at Arkansas outreach campaign,” said Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions. “This fall, we had a record number of Arkansans in our freshman class. This program was part of helping students in our state gain access, and we are looking forward to helping even more Arkansans attend the U of A this year. We are dedicated to their success and here to help.”

For fall 2023, the University of Arkansas says it will accept “test-optional” admissions applications, applying to those who have not taken the ACT or SAT.

Students throughout the state are encouraged to apply for admission early during their senior year in order to have time to take care of everything on their going-to-college checklist.

For more information on the event and other admission-related questions, visit gotocollege.uark.edu. To schedule a campus visit, click here.