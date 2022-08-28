FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Technology is stretching across the University of Arkansas campus this semester and the University of Arkansas Police Department is reminding students of the Safe Zone app.

This app is free for all students and staff to download and utilize in case of an emergency.

The goal of the app is to have access to the U of A Police Department and other local emergency services through a single click of a button. Cpl. Allen Porter of U of A Police says it’s easy for people to use.

“It’s a free download from U of A PD,” Porter said. “It’s the best way to get ahold of U of A PD in case of an emergency or medical emergency.”

Owen Earthman, a freshman at U of A, told me he appreciates the support of his campus police department.

“It’s definitely reassuring to know at any moment with the touch of your finger you can have authority come and help you,” Earthman said. “Especially in situations that you truly can’t take care of on your own.”

Campus Police encourage everyone to download the app and to never hesitate to use it if they find themselves in an unexpected situation.