FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has announced construction for a new facility that will research and make semiconductors.

Semiconductors, such as silicon, are essential materials in most electronic devices and advance performance in fields such as healthcare, national defense, computing and transportation, according to the news release.

The national Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility, or MUSiC, will be making silicon or silicon carbide chip fabrication, something that has not been made in the U.S. yet.

“This new semiconductor research and fabrication facility will enable the government, businesses of all sizes, and universities to prototype in silicon carbide, introducing a capability that does not presently exist in the U.S.” the news release states.

The $17.87 million building, which was announced in Oct., will offer low-volume prototyping for high-volume manufacturing.

“In addition to the MUSiC facility, the U of A is also home to the first Energy Frontier Research Center in Arkansas, as part of a team of researchers who received $10.35 million from the U.S. Department of Energy,” the news release states. “The Center for Manipulation of Atomic Ordering for Manufacturing Semiconductors is dedicated to investigating the formation of atomic orders in semiconductor alloys and their effects on various physical properties. This research program will enable reliable, cost-effective and transformative manufacturing of semiconductors.”