FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas board of trustees announced Tuesday a special meeting to be held on Nov. 18. The purpose of the meeting will be to hold a public vote of the trustees to determine a new chancellor.

According to the university, the meeting will be held in person at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House and via Zoom.

“While the possibility remains that the issue could be earlier resolved by the Board, it does seem appropriate that, if left unresolved, a public vote of the Trustees be held on the campus that will most be affected by a decision,” Gibson said.

A finalized agenda, zoom registration links, and other details for the regularly scheduled meetings will be released later this week and posted on the UA System’s website.