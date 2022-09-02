BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will support eight companies in its fall 2022 cohort, doubling the size of GORP’s inaugural spring program.

According to a University of Arkansas press release, GORP is one of three community-facing business incubation programs led by the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI) and is housed at The Collaborative, U of A’s education and research hub in Bentonville.

“The interactions between founders are unique, as the cohort acts like a team working on individual businesses, but helping each other succeed,” said Phil Shellhammer, GORP’s director. “I expect to see even more interaction between founders, as they learn each other’s models and provide insights and perspectives to aid in the early business design.”

GORP will support these startups with workshop training, team mentoring and dedicated product/service development to help them scale globally. The 12-week program also provides up to $15,000 in “non-dilutive seed funding” per company—funding that doesn’t require the owner to give up equity in the company.

The eight companies that make up the fall cohort are: