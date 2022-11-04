FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has canceled its 2022 Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 due to a severe weather threat for the area.

The festivities were meant to mark the 100th homecoming of the university.

“We share the feelings of disappointment experienced by alumni, students and the campus community that we will be unable to celebrate our 100th Homecoming as we had planned,” the university said in a statement.

No additional scheduling for the parade and pep rally has been made at this time.

Weather forecasts indicate storms will move out of the area in time for Arkansas to take on Liberty at Razorback Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m.