FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students are flooding back to campus for the University of Arkansas’ fall 2022 semester.

John Thomas with the UA said the university has been preparing all summer for what could be its largest freshman class yet. He said UA hired new faculty and added more space for students to meet and study on campus.

“We always try to make sure the students have a nice comfortable space, whether it’s in their housing or off campus. We’ve all worked very hard over the summer,” said Scott Flanagin with UA Student Affairs.

Thomas said the increase in UA students may be due to the university dropping many entrance exam requirements including the ACT and SAT. Also, that many incoming students are looking for the level of education UA offers.

The university expects to exceed 30,000 students this year. Around 7,000 of those students are freshman.

“There’s going to be a lot of things happening on campus. I think it might be a little bit of shock for everyone of how many people will be on campus at one time, especially in the mornings with its first classes,” said Thomas.

In order to get students ready for a year of more in-person classes and activities, the first week will be filled with welcome events, connecting students to local resources and jobs.