FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas gets $4.9 million from the United States Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense is giving a grant to the university’s new Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research.

The money will be used to expand a clinical trial for innovative prosthetics to include U.S. service members.

It will allow the university to include Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland as an additional trial site.

“The University of Arkansas, as a land grant institution, is at the forefront of research that changes lives,” University of Arkansas chancellor Charles Robinson said. “Our researchers at the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research are pioneering solutions to complex problems that affect people in communities across Arkansas and beyond. Collaborating with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center brings Arkansas innovation to a national stage in service of those who have served and sacrificed for our country.”