FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Office for Sustainability is hosting its annual Bicycle Safety Block Party on Thursday, September 1 from 1-4 p.m. at the Peace Fountain.

According to a press release, the event will have handouts from vendors, fun activities, and a bicycle show with three categories to participate in—most tricked out bike, retro bike, and weird bike. There will be prizes including ENO Hammocks, Nalgene bottles and Miir stainless steel cups for participating in the bicycle show and other activities.

The event will wrap up with a guided bike ride that will offer short, medium distance and mountain bike options, all ending at the Fayetteville Square for First Thursday. This annual event’s purpose is to increase awareness and understanding of the opportunities, challenges and state laws associated with riding bicycles and e-scooters for transportation and recreation.

There will be a group photo at 3:30 p.m. Pedal It Forward will also be giving away 20 free recycled bicycles to international students and scholars.