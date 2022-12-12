Close up group of graduates holding a hat At the graduation ceremony at the university (Getty)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is preparing to celebrate its fall graduating class with two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17 at Bud Walton Arena.

According to a release from the university, graduates from the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences; Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences; and College of Engineering will make up the first ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m.

The second ceremony, starting at 12:30 p.m., will see students from the School of Law, Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, College of Education and Health Professions, the Walton College of Business, and interdisciplinary graduate students.

Graduate students will be grouped at the beginning of each ceremony and will attend the ceremony corresponding to their college.

For those planning to attend: doors will open 60 minutes prior to each ceremony, and guests are encouraged to be seated 15 minutes prior to the ceremony’s start.

The release notes all guests will be required to enter through the south or west entrances of Bud Walton Arena. Tickets are not required, but bags will be checked for security purposes.

Compact umbrellas are allowed, but balloons, wrapped packages, and strollers are not allowed in Bud Walton Arena. A full list of prohibited items can be found here.

Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking lot on campus. General parking lots nearby Bud Walton Arena include lots 44, 47N, 47S, 56, 72, 73, 73A and 74 (A, B, C and E). Disabled drop-off is located at the south entrance of Bud Walton, with disabled parking available in lot 60.

Live streaming of both ceremonies will be available on the U of A YouTube channel.