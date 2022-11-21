FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player’s helmet.

A video on Tik Tok shows a man with the helmet in his hands and running off with it into the stands and the crowd.

UAPD released a still image of the man running with what appears to be the helmet under his shirt.

People on social media have mixed reactions. Some say it’s a funny prank. Others say it is a disrespectful move, especially given how solidly Arkansas beat Ole Miss.

Head coach Sam Pittman does not condone the action. He says if the roles were reversed, his team wouldn’t be happy about it.

“We would be madder than mad if someone stole ours while we were on the road,” Pittman said. “It’s unfortunate, and I hope they get it back. There’s no room for that, and our fans are better than that. We average 73,115, and like anything in life, it just takes one guy to screw it up.”

Police say he jumped onto the field from the east stands and ran from the north end of the stadium. He was last seen heading east toward Stadium Drive near the Wild Band of Razorbacks fountain.

You can call or text UAPD with any information at 479-575-2222, or you can send an email to UAPD at uark.edu.