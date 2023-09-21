FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department offers ways to stay safe after it received a report of a rape at Garland Avenue Parking Garage on September 17.

UAPD has confirmed that both the victim and the suspect involved in this incident are University of Arkansas students. Although the investigation is ongoing, the authorities emphasize the importance of addressing such issues promptly and ensuring the well-being of all members of the campus community.

Captain Gary Crain with UAPD couldn’t provide specific details about the ongoing investigation, but he shed light on some of the programs and resources the university has in place to foster a safe and supportive environment for its students.

Crain highlighted the importance of providing a safe space for students. “Our main conversation is safety and being safe on campus,” said Crain.

One of the key resources available to students is counseling services, which provide confidential support to those who have experienced trauma or require assistance coping with difficult situations. Additionally, the university offers access to sexual assault advocacy groups to provide guidance and support for survivors.

In an effort to further enhance campus safety, the University of Arkansas encourages students to utilize the SafeZone app and Safe Ride service. These resources are designed to empower students with tools to navigate their surroundings safely. The SafeZone app allows students to pinpoint secure locations on campus, while the Safe Ride service provides a convenient and reliable transportation option, particularly during late hours.

The University of Arkansas says it remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive campus environment.