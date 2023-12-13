FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department hopes students and staff will be safer after reopening its recently upgraded dispatch center.

Whether walking to work at the student union or class on campus, University of Arkansas junior KK Hood keeps safety in mind.

“Can be walking alone at night time, I try to avoid doing that. But, there are times when you’re studying at night at the library, and you know, it’s dark already,” said Hood.

The university police department renovated and reopened its dispatch center.

“I think that just their presence of being there is just amazing,” said Hood.

With more space and the replacement of a 15-year-old radio system, the new dispatch center is giving Hood some peace of mind.

“I think it’s really, really important. It makes us feel safer, especially being in these buildings where there’s a lot of different people coming in and out,” said Elizabeth Brown, the telecommunications supervisor for the University of Arkansas.

She says upgrades also include a new 911 system and tools that make it easier to locate someone.

“Instead of just a plot on the map that sometimes can be accurate, sometimes can’t, depending on whether we’re able to pinpoint someone,” said Brown.

Dispatchers also are more comfortable with customized desks and more space.

“They’re able to do their job without things falling apart or something falling off when they get up to walk away. So, just that in general was a big change, but it was needed,” said Brown.

So now, even on those dark walks to the library, Hood feels confident help is always near.

“Different officers and security guards have gotten to know me and my student workers and just everyone here. They make everyone feel so welcome, so safe,” said Hood.

Hood also says she appreciates apps like What3Words, which help locate students like herself in times of need.