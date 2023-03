FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department announced on March 21 that its first narcotics detection K9 Dingo has died.

According to a Facebook post made by UAPD, Dingo served the University of Arkansas from 2011-18. He was also certified in handler protection.

“Rest in peace Dingo,” the post says. “May you have all the tennis balls you want and get to chase ‘bad guys’ until you’re content.”