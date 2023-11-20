FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas athletics department broke even for the fiscal year 2023.

The figures are in the university’s annual Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act survey, according to Talk Business & Politics.

The survey says the athletics department’s revenue totaled $171. 1 million which is up 10.7% from $154.55 million in the previous fiscal year. Expenses were also $171.1 million, up 15.3% from $148.28 million last fiscal year.

Talk Business & Politics says the NCAA requires member schools to submit a more detailed revenue and expense report for each fiscal year. That report is being audited and is due by January 2024.