FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at the University of Arkansas studying beer brewing now have a nanobrewery to learn from.

The UofA System Division of Agriculture added a fully licensed and bonded nanobrewery that offers a hands-on “grain to glass” experience using Arkansas-grown raw materials, according to a news release.

An electric, 15-gallon brewing system has been licensed and bonded as part of the U of A Beverage Development Facility in the food science department at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station to provide hands-on experience to students in the U of A Certificate of Proficiency in Brewing Science program. (U of A System Division of Agriculture photo by Paden Johnson)

“That nanobrewery is a 15-gallon, all-electric, four-vessel system, along with temperature-controlled tanks for fermentation, which allows faculty to perform teaching and research on several topics, including the use of Arkansas rice in brewing,” the news release states.

The new nanobrewery will be taught at the food science building at the Milo J. Shult Agricultural Research and Extension Center, the the certificate requires 15 credit hours of coursework. The class will have a hands-on experience where students will have to complete an internship or work with an industry partner. Students will earn a Certificate of Proficiency in Brewing.

The program started in 2020, the new nanobrewery allows students to design their own recipes, quality control and flavor chemistry.