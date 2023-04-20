FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas honors its new chancellor in a special ceremony on April 20.

Chancellor Charles Robinson was formally vested during a ceremony at the school’s performing arts center.

Robinson was given the symbols and ornaments of his office. After receiving those items, he thanked everyone at the university for giving him the opportunity to be chancellor.

“You stayed with me,” Robinson said. “And I will be forever grateful to you for believing in me, working with me, so we can help move this university to higher heights.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was in attendance for the ceremony. She congratulated Robinson and praised his efforts in helping the university grow.