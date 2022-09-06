FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Labor Union hosts a free panel discussion on September 6 on the impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The panel consisted of university law professor Jill Wieber Lens, gynecology specialist Dr. Kathleen Paulson from Fayetteville, and Democratic State Representative Nicole Clowney. It was moderated by political science professor Karen Sebold.

Wieber Lens says the vagueness left in the aftermath of the ruling from a legal perspective is concerning.

“To be crass about it, how almost dead does the pregnant person have to be? How almost dead does one have to be before a doctor can legally intervene to save a person’s life?” Wieber Lens said.

The union says it opposes laws and policies that restrain campus health care professionals.