FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross and the University of Arkansas are teaming up again in a friendly competition.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, Northwest Arkansas communities are invited to join students, faculty and alumni for the Beat Big Blue Blood Drive on Feb. 28 and March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union Ballroom and March 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HPER Gymnasium.

The blood drive is being held in the lead-up to the Razorbacks men’s basketball game against the University of Kentucky.

The release says the Red Cross has an urgent need for all blood types and the blood supply is in a vulnerable position.

According to the release, the blood drive hopes to collect 1,200 blood donations and top the University of Kentucky to earn bragging rights.

“We are very excited for this first-of-its-kind blood drive with the University of Arkansas,” said Julie Brown, Executive Director of American Red Cross serving Northwest Arkansas. “The university has supported us and had some very successful blood drives in the past. This one is a fun and unique way to get involved as we hope to Beat Big Blue (Kentucky) off the court by collecting more blood donations, while the men’s basketball team hopes to do the same on the court. We hope this is one drive that will grow annually into one of our top collegiate drives in the region.”

All presenting donors will receive a $10 prepaid Visa card by email, free coupons to restaurants like Taco Bell, Whataburger, and Chick-Fil-A, and more, according to the release. Donors will be entered into a raffle to win tickets to the game, an autographed basketball by UA men’s basketball Coach Eric Musselman and more.

The release says donors are eligible to request two service hours for donating or three hours for Power Red donors.

To donate, the Red Cross says to download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit their website and enter sponsor code: BeatBigBlue, or call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

The release says a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years old or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.