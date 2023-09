FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas reports another year of record enrollment.

The school announces it has over 32,100 students enrolled this year. That is up nearly 4% from last year.

The school also says enrollment has gone up by nearly 16% over the last five years.

This year’s freshman class is the second largest in school history with more than 6,300 students. That is up more than 5% from last year.