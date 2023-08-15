FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you pay for your own AP African American Studies exam, the University of Arkansas says it will still accept the results.
The statement was made after several organizations and lawmakers spoke out after former State Sen. Joyce Elliott tweeted a photo that AP African American Studies had been deleted from the Arkansas Department of Education course lists.
The university released a statement:
The University of Arkansas plans to accept AP African American Studies course credit for students passing the AP exam with a 3 or higher as we do with other AP program courses listed in our undergraduate catalog of studies. We’re still working to understand the details and potential impacts of the decision.University of Arkansas