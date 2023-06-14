FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting this fall semester at the University of Arkansas, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be dissolved into other departments across the university, according to an email from the Chancellor Charles Robinson.

The email addressed to university staff states that those working in the Division of DEI will be incorporated in Student Success, Student Affairs, Human Resources, the Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance and University Advancement.

Robinson aims that the changes will help meet the university’s mission for its 150 Forward strategic planning process.

“Through a series of town halls, we have validated our strategic pillars of student success, employer of choice and research excellence,” Robinson said.

The plan will be putting existing resources to other areas so that the Division of DEI can “expand programs around access, opportunity and developing a culture of belonging.”

When we return to campus in the fall, our colleges, schools and units will be able to develop strategies and tactics that align with the University’s goals while reflecting each unit’s unique strengths and opportunities. Chancellor Charles Robinson

Before becoming Chancellor, Robinson had served as the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Provost.

“I am excited to implement this new approach and in the coming weeks will share more about the specifics of this restructuring, including where to find information and key contacts,” he said.