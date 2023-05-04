FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will host the grand opening of its Studio and Design Center Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville on May 6 at 10 a.m.

The facility is about 154,000 square feet. It houses programs like ceramics, painting, drawing and graphic design among others.

Kayla Crenshaw with the department says they want the public to come and see the work students are putting in.

“We want this to be a day they can come in, tour the facility, see what we have done here, see the work that the students are doing and just be part of everything that is being built,” Crenshaw said.

Students moved into the center in January.