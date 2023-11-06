FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’ Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry received $50,000 as the largest single gift during the Homecoming game on Oct. 21, 2023, the University announced in a press release.

According to the release, Hellmann’s and iHeartMedia presented the check to the Pantry students and staff on the field before the recent Homecoming game. The donation was made to help support the pantry’s mission of “Nourishing Bodies, Empowering Minds, and Building a Community of Compassion.”

“$50,000 is a full year’s budget for the pantry and will allow us to keep serving the University of Arkansas/UAMS community for years to come. It may also allow us to increase our serving capacity and better serve our clients,” said Lauren Zoghlin, Full Circle Pantry special projects coordinator.

“This donation will allow the pantry staff to Increase their clients’ accessibility to fresh produce and foods reflective of their cultures. Create more variation in product availability. It will also allow our Pantry Executive Board the ability to pursue new ideas to improve the client experience specific to their overall goals of being paperless and client-choice focused,” said Claire Allison, director for the Center for Community Engagement.

“We’re inspired by the commitment that the University of Arkansas and Hellmann’s have to addressing food insecurity and hunger within the U of A community,” says Taylor Tomczyszyn, director, iHeartIMPACT. “We are proud to stand alongside Hellmann’s to contribute funding and resources to help continue this critical work, and hope this partnership helps to reach as many people as possible in need of support.”

Through August and September this school year the pantry has served more than 1,800 individuals. During the entire 2022-2023 school year the pantry served more than 10,623 individuals and had 129 volunteers.

Donors can give to the Food Pantry in several ways, through the online giving page, or dropping off needed items at the pantry, or using the Amazon Wish List to have items shipped directly to the pantry.