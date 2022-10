Local McDonald’s restaurants in Northwest Arkansas will honor hometown heroes on Veterans Day!

On Friday, November 11, veterans and active duty military personnel can stop by any participating McDonald’s location for a free Combo Meal of choice.

The offer is available from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.in Drive Thru or by in-person take ut. It is not available through McDelivery or Mobile Order and Pay.

All veterans are asked to show valid military ID to redeem the offer or show up in uniform.