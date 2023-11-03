BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County will illuminate the Benton County Courthouse and the County Administration Building green the week of Veterans Day, November 6-12, as part of Operation Green Light.

According to a press release from Benton County, Operation Green Light encourages citizens to recognize veterans by displaying green lights in the window of a business or residence.

The release says the national collaborative is led by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

The National Association of Counties supports military veterans, as well as raises awareness about challenges faced by veterans and resources that are available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

“The Benton County Veteran Services Department is staffed entirely by veterans. We know and appreciate the sacrifices they have made to serve our nation,” said Veteran Services Director Patrick Robinson. “Now it is our turn to make sure veterans and their families are served by their county government and our community by helping them navigate the VA benefits system.”

The release says participants are encouraged to shine their lights beyond the week of Veterans Day and throughout the year.