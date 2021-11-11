John Cena among guests honoring veterans at University of Health and Performance in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Famous actor and former WWE superstar John Cena was in Maysville on November 11 to help pay respect to veterans.

Cena was at the University of Health and Performance to honor men and women who served.

The University of Health and Performance has a special program called FitOps.

The program is for veterans and active-duty service members who want to continue to serve through health and wellness, and that program is what inspired Cena to get involved.

“I believe in the concept,” Cena said. “I believe in more than just the idea. I believe in the team that’s behind the idea and I believe in the individuals it helps. Here we are on Veterans Day and all of us are are celebrating the service of people who’ve worn the uniform.”

Other guests at today’s event included Rep. Steve Womack who is a retired U.S. Army colonel, Lt. Gen. Ben Freakley, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Troy Galloway.