BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local nonprofit Home for Dinner hosted the 11th annual Join Us at the Table celebration on November 9 in Bentonville.

The event honors the service and sacrifice of Northwest Arkansas veterans.

It also raises money so the group can continue to help local veterans.

Beth Hickman with Home for Dinner says the celebration is one way they wanted to say “Thank you.”

“Because they have given everything for us. There is no way we can say ‘thank you’ enough. We can do things to support them and help them in their daily lives,” Hickman said.

KNWA/FOX24’s Chief Meteorologist Dan skoff hosted the dinner.

Contribute to Home for Dinner can be made here.