Veterans Day deals and giveaways in Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Many businesses around the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas are offering deals and giveaways to select customers in honor of Veterans Day, on November 11.

This list will be updated:

Jiffy Lube invites all active, retired and veteran military to their service centers for a special 50% off any oil change on Thursday, November 11. The offer applies at the Springdale, Bentonville and Fort Smith locations, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On The Border is offering a Free Pick 2 Combo to veterans on Thursday, November 11. Their menu can be found here.

Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military, and reservists by offering a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu with a valid military ID or proof of service on Thursday, November 11. To find your local Red Lobster location, please visit www.redlobster.com.

Scooter’s Coffee invites veterans to enjoy a free hot, iced or blended drink of their choosing with military ID at participating locations on Thursday, November 11. Their menu can be found here.

Torchy’s Tacos is showing gratitude to service members with a special offer. On Thursday, November 11, veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and choice of fountain drink or iced tea. You can find the nearest location here.