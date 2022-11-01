FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11, and many stores, restaurants and events across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are looking to honor active and retired military members.

A continuously updated list of special events can be found below:

20th annual Van Buren Veterans Day Parade

The 20th annual Veterans Day Parade in Van Buren will be held on November 13 at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Lunch will be provided by Harps at 1 p.m. at Freedom Park for veterans and their families while supplies last.

Entertainment at Freedom Park will be 1-3 p.m.

For more information, call (479) 652-3374 or email vbvetparade@gmail.com

Art on the Bricks Art Walk

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is partnering with Downtown Rogers Art on The Bricks Art Walk.

The Rogers Experimental House on 121 W. Walnut Street will showcase the works of veterans and other artists during the 2nd Thursday art walk from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on November 10.

Live music, artist demonstrations, and arts and crafts exhibits will commemorate the service and talent of military veterans.

Civil War art and artifacts will be displayed along with military uniforms from past decades.

Downtown Rogers business will also host pop-up galleries with art by Rogers Public School Students and a variety of artists.

Pea Ridge National Military Park programs

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct artillery demonstrations and a “Salute to the U.S. Soldier” military timeline on Saturday, November 12.

Artillery demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. behind the park visitor center. The military timeline will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in front of the visitor center and will include living historians dressed in U.S. uniforms from various conflicts in U.S. history.

Below is a compiled list of businesses and restaurants offering discount services: