FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans Day is on Saturday and many stores, restaurants and other places across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are looking to honor active and retired military members.
Below is a compiled list of businesses and restaurants offering discount services:
- Kohl’s will be offering 30% off for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families, with valid military ID. It will run from November 10 through November 12.
- Casey’s will be offering a free coffee or fountain drink (any size) to active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude on November 11.
- Jiffy Lube will be offering 50% off all oil changes for active, veteran, and retired military members at their Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Siloam Springs, Centerton and Springdale locations.
- The Arkansas Air and Military Museum will host a free breakfast for veterans (with ID). Non-veterans can enjoy the donuts and biscuits and gravy breakfast for $5.
- Eat My Catfish will be offering a free Veterans Day meal, a two-piece catfish dinner with two sides and fresh hushpuppies, for those with military or veteran identification. (Locations in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers)
- IHOP will be offering a free stack of their Red, White, and Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 11 for those with a military ID or proof of service.
- Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut and a free small coffee for veterans and active military members, no other purchase necessary on November 11. Proof of military service is not required, a representative for Krispy Kreme tells Nexstar.
- Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service by offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant with a valid military ID or proof of service between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. time on November 11.
- Schlotzsky’s will give Veterans and active duty service members free chips and a free small drink with the purchase of an entree on November 11. A valid military ID is required in-store to receive the deal.
- Applebee’s will be offering military Veterans and current military personnel a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.
- Starbucks will be treating veterans, active duty service members and spouses to a free, tall (12 oz.) hot or iced coffee on November 11. No ID is required.
- At Chili’s, veterans and active duty members can receive one of four select entrees for free while dining in on November 11.
For more information on Veterans Day deals, click here.