FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans Day is on Saturday and many stores, restaurants and other places across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are looking to honor active and retired military members.

Below is a compiled list of businesses and restaurants offering discount services:

Kohl’s will be offering 30% off for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families, with valid military ID. It will run from November 10 through November 12.

will be offering 30% off for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families, with valid military ID. It will run from November 10 through November 12. Casey’s will be offering a free coffee or fountain drink (any size) to active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude on November 11.

will be offering a free coffee or fountain drink (any size) to active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude on November 11. Jiffy Lube will be offering 50% off all oil changes for active, veteran, and retired military members at their Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Siloam Springs, Centerton and Springdale locations.

will be offering 50% off all oil changes for active, veteran, and retired military members at their Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Siloam Springs, Centerton and Springdale locations. The Arkansas Air and Military Museum will host a free breakfast for veterans (with ID). Non-veterans can enjoy the donuts and biscuits and gravy breakfast for $5.

will host a free breakfast for veterans (with ID). Non-veterans can enjoy the donuts and biscuits and gravy breakfast for $5. Eat My Catfish will be offering a free Veterans Day meal, a two-piece catfish dinner with two sides and fresh hushpuppies, for those with military or veteran identification. (Locations in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers)

will be offering a free Veterans Day meal, a two-piece catfish dinner with two sides and fresh hushpuppies, for those with military or veteran identification. (Locations in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers) IHOP will be offering a free stack of their Red, White, and Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 11 for those with a military ID or proof of service.

will be offering a free stack of their Red, White, and Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 11 for those with a military ID or proof of service. Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut and a free small coffee for veterans and active military members, no other purchase necessary on November 11. Proof of military service is not required, a representative for Krispy Kreme tells Nexstar.

will offer a free doughnut and a free small coffee for veterans and active military members, no other purchase necessary on November 11. Proof of military service is not required, a representative for Krispy Kreme tells Nexstar. Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service by offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant with a valid military ID or proof of service between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. time on November 11.

is thanking veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service by offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant with a valid military ID or proof of service between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. time on November 11. Schlotzsky’s will give Veterans and active duty service members free chips and a free small drink with the purchase of an entree on November 11. A valid military ID is required in-store to receive the deal.

will give Veterans and active duty service members free chips and a free small drink with the purchase of an entree on November 11. A valid military ID is required in-store to receive the deal. Applebee’s will be offering military Veterans and current military personnel a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

will be offering military Veterans and current military personnel a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required. Starbucks will be treating veterans, active duty service members and spouses to a free, tall (12 oz.) hot or iced coffee on November 11. No ID is required.

will be treating veterans, active duty service members and spouses to a free, tall (12 oz.) hot or iced coffee on November 11. No ID is required. At Chili’s, veterans and active duty members can receive one of four select entrees for free while dining in on November 11.

For more information on Veterans Day deals, click here.