FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Numerous events around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will honor our veterans this weekend.

Here is a comprehensive list of events around the area:

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with local veterans being honored and performances from the Prairie Grove High School Jazz Band and the Prairie Grove High School Choir. Coffee and refreshments will be offered.

Saturday is Fee Free Day at the Fort Smith National Historic Site in downtown Fort Smith from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. as they observe Veterans Day.

The U.S. Marshals Museum will offer free admission to veterans from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Siloam Springs will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade starting at the Siloam Springs Armory and ending at the Park House Inn. The parade is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Van Buren will be hosting its 21st annual Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in downtown Van Buren starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. at Freedom Park, while supplies last.

Chaffee Crossing’s Veterans Day Parade will be held at noon on Saturday in the Historic District. Prior to the parade, there will be a Veteran Honors Ceremony that includes medals presentations. There will also be food trucks, veteran information booths, a kids’ area, coat donations for veterans and their families, and a canned food drive.

