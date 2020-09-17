Census takers reach out to minorities to make sure they’re counted

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Census takers are still trying to reach people in minority communities.

Erika Aguirre is the census coordinator for Arkansas. She says staff is working with leaders in the Latin-X and Marshallese communities to make sure everyone gets counted.

They’ve also hired bilingual workers to go door-to-door and answer phone calls. She says people are worried their census information won’t remain private but she says your answers are protected by law.

“We do have our communities where you know you probably rented the apartment for one person but in reality, there are five people in there,” Aguirre says. “There’s that fear that we are going to share that information with landlords or the management companies.”

The 2020 census will determine congressional representation, federal funding and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

The deadline to complete it is September 30.