Organization working to fix racial disparities in the community

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A local group is working to fix racial disparities in areas like the economy and policing.

The Arkansas Urban League Young Professionals’ mission is to advance economic and social prosperity for underserved Arkansans.

The organization’s efforts are focused around five pillars: health, housng, education, jobs and advocacy.

President Brandon Claybrook says it’s important for someone to do the work because the problem won’t go away on its own.

“2020 has been a tumultuous year for a lot of people and I think we’ve seen a lot of examples of how the criminal justice and policing landscape may be different for people of color. But it’s bigger than that,” Claybrook says.

The organization has helped the community in multiple ways like providing school supplies and offering free health screenings.