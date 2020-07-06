Voices of Courage: Anthony Ball on the Forefront of Change in NWA

How a nonprofit is bringing the community together through music

He may be behind the drums… but Anthony Ball is on the forefront of change.

As director of Funk Factory, he’s spent the last decade pumping up parties across Northwest Arkansas. The local party band formed in 2012 and covers a variety of music genres from Motown, R&B, Rock & Roll, Pop and more.

“Folks have shown up and shown out and they’ve partied with us and it’s always a great time.” Ball says, adding that music is a bridge bringing together people from all walks of life.

“I think music is like one of the few things that like brings everybody together no matter what you believe or come from, music bonds us together,” said Ball.

Anthony plans on using that bridge to strengthen community connections through his nonprofit Music Moves. He plans to teach kids about the origins of their favorite music, by working with local schools and posting online videos featuring Arkansas artists. Music Moves will provide education around Black Music Month, Kwanzaa, Black History Month and more.

“We’ll jump on all of these things to help provide more education more celebratory events behind these and bringing awareness around this beautiful culture we’ve been brought up in.”

Anthony’s wife, Annita, daughter, Alyssa and son, Ace are already involved. “My son, he’s grabbed his sticks, and he beats on everything. My daughter, she loves to sing and dance and be the center of attention,” said Ball

Ball says Music Moves mission will be fun — but also informative. In the wake of recent protests against racial injustice, he participated in the peaceful Fayetteville demonstration and in KNWA and FOX24’s town hall discussion about race.

He hopes his voice and his music will inspire more acceptance and inclusivity in Northwest Arkansas.

“We want change, and there’s a lot of things we can do now to make those steps and make true change.”

For more information on how you can get involved with Music Moves, learn more about programs, curriculum and watch performances, click here.

Follow along on social media: Music Moves on Facebook and Music Moves on Instagram