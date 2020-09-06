Voices of Courage: Black is Beautiful Beer

A national initiative is making its way to Northwest Arkansas bridging the gap… one slow pour at a time.

The owners of Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville, Liz and Sean Slape, are joining the Black is Beautiful beer movement and bringing awareness to injustices people of color face daily. The movement has over 1,000 participating breweries in all 50 states. Liz says the decision to participate was an easy one.

“Beer is just fun, and it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you’re from, your political affiliation” said Slape.

With their mission clear the next to-do item was to select the flavor of the beer. Each brewery was given a base recipe and the creativity to make it their. That’s where Sean comes in. Slape said “he really bumped up the roasted coffee notes and chocolate notes…it’s a big beer…it’s an imperial stout…but it’s got a lot of character and a lot of flavor”

Proceeds from the beer will benefit the national NAACP and a local organization, the NWA African American Heritage Association. Sharon Killian, President of the association, says it plans to continue creating socially conscious art like the “No Justice, No Peace” mural.

“Getting those funds will be fabulous to be able to put to one or many of the initiatives that we’re always involved in doing” Killian said.

The association also has some historical projects lined up and posts updates on its Facebook page.



If you want to raise your glass to a crafty way of showing inclusivity in the brewing community, grab a can or a glass of “Black is Beautiful” beer before it runs out.