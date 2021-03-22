Voices of Courage: Rogers Public Library Hires Multicultural Librarian

Meet the newest member of the Rogers Public Library who is here to help you with far more than just reading material

Meet Tatiana Morales…

In her role as Multicultural Librarian at the Rogers Public Library, Morales will help bring awareness to the libraries various services from bi-lingual language materials, developing and coordinating Latinx programming and more.

Morales has a passion for education. The El Salvador native holds a BA in Liberal Studies/Education with a concentration in Child Development and extensive experience translating English to Spanish.

Library Director, Judy Casey says Morales’ two year position is made possible by a grant from the Walmart Foundation and will help ensure programming is diverse and inclusive.

“That is one of the vital things about libraries is we are here for everyone,” – said Casey.

The library is also introducing a Latinx Advisory Committee which will consist of about 15 members from various aspects of the Latino community. Morales will oversee the committee and identify ways the library can continue to provide resources from technology to print and online materials.

“If you have children you can help them in school, and also you can better yourself if you’re trying to start a business we have information. We have information about citizenship if you’re going through that process.” said Morales

Morales can also assist if you’re just looking for a good book to read, but wants patrons to know there’s so much more to explore, all you need is a library card. “We love books, but we also have so many other resources and I invite everyone to come and get a card so you can take advantage of everything” said Morales.

If you would like to nominate someone for the Latinx Advisory Committee, or if you would like to setup an appointment with Tatiana Morales, email tmorales@rogersar.gov or you can call (479) 270-2334 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.