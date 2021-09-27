Voices of Courage: Tacuma Williams

It’s always been in my heart, you know I’ve always wanted to help people”

-Tacuma Williams, Asst. Principal, Bentonville West High School

Bentonville West High School Assistant Principal Tacuma Williams’ roots in education began at home. His mother served as an educator for over 25 years. A seed planted…watered by an opportunity of a lifetime. Williams attended The United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the military for five years with the Air Defense Artillery.

After completing his service, Williams kept his ties to basketball and spent some time coaching and working in the corporate sector. His passion for helping students achieve their dreams helped jumpstart his teaching career.

Williams currently chairs the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for the Bentonville School District where the goal is simple, “we want every single student in this school to feel safe and welcome in every school in our district. He has participated in listening sessions and taught other schools about the importance of diversity equity and inclusion and also serves on a citywide taskforce that focuses on how the community can work better together. “Just sitting down and having a conversation with somebody and learning about their backgrounds and cultures just helps you to grow to become a better person.”

Mr. Williams passion for community extends outside the halls of the high school and has helped him stay true to West Point’s motto: Duty,Honor,Country.

“It’s something that inspires me to want to do this work…You know make it my life’s work”

Mr. Williams shared the meaning of his name and inspiration behind his work, watch below: