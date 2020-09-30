Voices of Courage: ‘Until’ by Nick Cave

Art has a way of telling a story and sparking emotions while establishing itself as a common denominator among people.

A movement has taken over The Momentary. Beneath vibrant wallpaper, sparkling crystals, flowing tassels and hanging tapestries lies the theme of race, gender and gun violence in the new exhibit ‘Until’ by Nick Cave.

Lauren Haynes, Director of Artist Initiatives and Curator of Contemporary Art at The Momentary and Crystal Bridges says to look beyond what you see to understand the artist message. “What is the community impact…what can we do…how we we help effect change?” said Haynes.

According to The Momentary ‘Until” is Nick Cave’s most ambitious project yet, a different approach from the soundsuits the artist is known for.

Esther Silver-Parker, one of the donors of the exhibit says she has been a fan of Cave’s for some time.

I am amazed at how he takes found objects and creates wonderful artwork and as a result wonderful conversations, said Silver-Parker.

‘Until’ is the latest work joining Northwest Arkansas’ bustling creative scene. Esther says at its essence, art plays a vital role in bringing people together.

“I always think of art as the great integrator, the great convener of people.”

As you’re exploring the space, ask yourself what you can do to ignite change in your community. Lauren shares what she wants visitors to come away with,

Hope, reflection and the excitement about moving forward.

You can experience ‘Until’ by Nick Cave at The Momentary through January 3.