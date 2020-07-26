Voices of Courage: Washington Co. Community Remembrance Project Coalition

Memorializing victims of racial terror, that’s the mission of the Washington County Community Remembrance Project Coalition, a diverse group in Northwest Arkansas cultivating a path forward, while taking a moment to look back.



“This racial oppression that’s happened in this country has continued, it’s just taking on different forms” says Dr. Valandra, an Associate Professor at the University of Arkansas. Dr. Valandra is one of the members shedding light on the conversation.

Through the group’s research they found county records from 1856 that show three enslaved black men, Aaron, Anthony and Randall were executed after being accused in the death of a white man.

“The person who died was a fairly prominent individual in the community…James Boone” says local Historian, Margaret Holcomb.

After a visiting the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Alabama, members Roanne Elliot and Dr. Valandra were inspired to bring a similar memorial to Northwest Arkansas. Planning began in 2018 and the WC Community Remembrance Project website officially launched July 7, 2020, commemorating the date two of the three men were believed to be executed near the Archibald Yell Estate.

“There’s still a lot of debate especially in our research of exactly what happened” says Margaret Holcomb.

Project Coordinator, Roanne Elliot, says a memorial marker is planned for November this year at Oaks cemetery, the first planned cemetery for black people in Fayetteville. Elliot says more community events are on the horizon for a year of remembrance.

“There’s so many unanswered questions about Aaron, Anthony and Randall and who they are as human beings.” said Dr. Valandra.

Click here to learn more about the Washington County Community Remembrance Project Coalition.