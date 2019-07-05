Breaking News
Dr. Steven Vold

Ophthalmologist

Dr. Vold is a leading ophthalmologist who consistently strives to deliver the most advanced techniques and cutting-edge procedures for every patient.

Dr. Laura Voicu

Ophthalmologist

Dr. Laura A. Voicu is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Vold Vision with a focus in minimally invasive treatments for numerous eye diseases.

Dr. Tanaka

Dr. George Tanaka

Ophthalmologist

Dr. George Tanaka is an Ophthalmologist at Vold Vision who specializes in the diagnosis and management of glaucoma and anterior segment surgery.

Dr. Michael McFarland

Optometrist

Dr. McFarland is a leading optometric physician at Vold Vision, and is skilled in glaucoma treatment, clinical research, and refractive surgical care.

Dr. Emma Hendricks

Optometrist

Dr. Emma Hendricks is an optometrist at Vold Vision with experience in primary eye care, including pediatric eye exams and preventive health.

Dr. Rebecca Moser

Optometrist

Dr. Moser is an optometrist at Vold Vision who specializes in primary eye care, including both comprehensive and problem-oriented exams for all ages.

