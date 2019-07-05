Vold Vision
Meet The Doctors
Vold Vision – Doctors
Dr. Steven Vold
Ophthalmologist
Dr. Vold is a leading ophthalmologist who consistently strives to deliver the most advanced techniques and cutting-edge procedures for every patient.
Dr. Laura Voicu
Ophthalmologist
Dr. Laura A. Voicu is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Vold Vision with a focus in minimally invasive treatments for numerous eye diseases.
Dr. George Tanaka
Ophthalmologist
Dr. George Tanaka is an Ophthalmologist at Vold Vision who specializes in the diagnosis and management of glaucoma and anterior segment surgery.
Dr. Michael McFarland
Optometrist
Dr. McFarland is a leading optometric physician at Vold Vision, and is skilled in glaucoma treatment, clinical research, and refractive surgical care.
Dr. Emma Hendricks
Optometrist
Dr. Emma Hendricks is an optometrist at Vold Vision with experience in primary eye care, including pediatric eye exams and preventive health.
Dr. Rebecca Moser
Optometrist
Dr. Moser is an optometrist at Vold Vision who specializes in primary eye care, including both comprehensive and problem-oriented exams for all ages.