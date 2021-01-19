11 actions Biden has promised to take on ‘Day One’ as president

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Countdown to Inauguration Day
January 20 2021 11:00 am

(NEXSTAR) — On the campaign trail and in the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, President-elect Joe Biden has announced a series of executive orders he intends to issue on his first day in office.

On Wednesday, following his inauguration, Biden will end Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries, move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel. Those are among roughly a dozen known actions Biden will take on his first day in the White House, his incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a memo to senior staff.

“These executive actions will deliver relief to the millions of Americans that are struggling in the face of these crises,” Klain said in the memo. “President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward.”

“Full achievement” of Biden’s goals will require Congress to act, Klain wrote, including the $1.9 trillion virus relief bill he outlined on Thursday. Klain said that Biden would also propose a comprehensive immigration reform bill to lawmakers on his first day in office.

Here’s what the President-elect has promised for “Day One”:

  • End Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries
  • Move to rejoin the Paris climate accord
  • Mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel
  • Extend the pause on student loan payments
  • Extend restrictions on evictions and foreclosures
  • Push for the passage of the COVID-19 relief legislative package
  • Rejoin the World Health Organization
  • Sign executive order to achieve 100-percent clean-energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050
  • Enact executive order to conserve 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030
  • Repeal transgender military ban
  • Restore guidance for transgender students in schools to protect access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What President-elect Biden transition, first 100 days in office may be like

News /

Can President Trump pardon himself before leaving office on Jan. 20?

News /

President Trump releases statement after impeachment

News /

Arkansas delegation votes against impeachment charges for Pres. Trump

News /

Auburn man in Federal custody following US Capitol Riot

Local News /

Answering your President Trump impeachment questions

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers