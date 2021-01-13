6-foot fence to be installed in front of Capitol building

Washington-DC

by: Brittany Flowers

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Inauguration Day
January 20 2021 11:00 am

LANSING, Mich. (WNS)– A 6-foot fence will be set up in front of the Capitol building Friday in preparation for protests expected ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Vice-Chair of Capitol Commission John Truscott told 6 New Tuesday night that the Michigan State Police worked with Capitol staff on safety measures that should be taken in the event of demonstrations.

The fence will cover the front of the building, as there is already construction fencing in the back.

Tuesday afternoon Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced he sent an official request to Governor Gretchen Whitmer asking her to call on the Michigan National Guard ahead of the planned armed protest in the event of violence.

Michigan State Police and Lansing Police began increasing their visible presence in the downtown area on Monday and plan to continue to do so through Inauguration Day.

