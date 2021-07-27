Biden administration to recommend the vaccinated wear masks in areas with low vaccination rates

FILE – In this July 1, 2021, file photo visitors wear masks as they walk in a shopping district in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Administration officials had been struggling in recent days with how to respond to a rising number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalization among those who are fully vaccinated.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The Biden administration is issuing new guidance Tuesday on indoor masking in areas with high transmission rates after reviewing new data suggesting fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting Covid-19, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood and potentially able to infect others, according to multiple sources close to the discussion.

Administration officials still contend that fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small percentage of transmission, which is primarily occurring in U.S. right now by unvaccinated people.

The new guidance comes after an internal debate among health officials: Whether to respond to these findings by simply informing the public about them or by recommending additional restrictions, including a return to uniform indoor masking for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Administration officials had been struggling in recent days with how to respond to the rising number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalization among those who are fully vaccinated amid pressure from public health experts to put mask recommendations back in place.

For the full story, visit NBCNews.com.