Full list: All the pardons and commutations issued by President Trump in 2021

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations, announcing early Wednesday a list of those granted clemency with less than 12 hours left in his four year term as President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in at noon.

Full list of pardons and commutations issued by President Donald Trump in 2021:

Todd Boulanger – President Trump granted a full pardon to Todd Boulanger. Boulanger is an lobbyist who pled guilty of one count to commit honest services fraud in 2008.

Abel Holtz – President Trump granted a full pardon to Abel Holtz.

Representative Rick Renzi – President Trump granted a full pardon to former Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona. Renzi, a Republican, served three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges.

Kenneth Kurson – President Trump granted a full pardon to Kenneth Kurson. Kurson, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was charged with cyberstalking during a divorce in October.

Casey Urlacher – President Trump granted a full pardon to Casey Urlacher.

Carl Andrews Boggs – President Trump granted a full pardon to Carl Andrews Boggs.

Jaime A. Davidson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jaime A. Davidson.

James E. Johnson, Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to James E. Johnson, Jr.

Tommaso Buti – President Trump granted a full pardon to Tommaso Buti.

Bill K. Kapri – President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as the rapper “Kodak Black.” The rapper was convicted on weapons charges in Florida.

Jawad A. Musa – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jawad A. Musa.

Adriana Shayota – President Trump commuted the sentence of Adriana Shayota.

Glen Moss – President Trump granted a full pardon to Glen Moss.

Anthony Levandowski – President Trump granted a full pardon to Anthony Levandowski.

Aviem Sella – President Trump granted a full pardon to Aviem Sella. He was the handler of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, who sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. Sella, a retired Israeli air force officer, enlisted Pollard to spy for Israel and fled the United States after Pollard was arrested in 1985.

Michael Liberty – President Trump granted a full pardon to Michael Liberty.

Greg Reyes – President Trump granted a full pardon to Greg Reyes.

Ferrell Damon Scott – President Trump commuted the sentence of Ferrell Damon Scott.

Jerry Donnell Walden – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jerry Donnell Walden.

Jeffrey Alan Conway – President Trump granted a full pardon to Jeffrey Alan Conway.

Benedict Olberding – President Trump granted a full pardon to Benedict Olberding.

Syrita Steib-Martin – President Trump granted a full pardon to Syrita Steib-Martin.

Michael Ashley – President Trump commuted the sentence of Michael Ashley.

Lou Hobbs – President Trump commuted the sentence of Lou Hobbs.

Matthew Antoine Canady – President Trump commuted the sentence of Matthew Antoine Canady.

Mario Claiborne – President Trump commuted the sentence of Mario Claiborne.

Rodney Nakia Gibson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Rodney Nakia Gibson.

Tom Leroy Whitehurst – President Trump commuted the sentence of Tom Leroy Whitehurst from life to 30 years.

Monstsho Eugene Vernon – President Trump commuted the sentence of Monstsho Eugene Vernon.

Luis Fernando Sicard – President Trump commuted the sentence of Luis Fernando Sicard.

DeWayne Phelps – President Trump commuted the sentence of DeWayne Phelps.

Isaac Nelson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Isaac Nelson.

Traie Tavares Kelly – President Trump commuted the sentence of Traie Tavares Kelly.

Javier Gonzales – President Trump commuted the sentence of Javier Gonzales.

Eric Wesley Patton – President Trump granted a full pardon to Eric Wesley Patton.

Robert William Cawthon – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert William Cawthon.

Hal Knudson Mergler – President Trump granted a full pardon to Hal Knudson Mergler.

Gary Evan Hendler – President Trump granted a full pardon to Gary Evan Hendler.

John Harold Wall – President Trump granted a full pardon to John Harold Wall.

Steven Samuel Grantham – President Trump granted a full pardon to Steven Samuel Grantham.

Clarence Olin Freeman – President Trump granted a full pardon to Clarence Olin Freeman.

Fred Keith Alford – President Trump granted a full pardon to Fred Keith Alford.

John Knock – President Trump commuted the sentence of John Knock.

Kenneth Charles Fragoso – President Trump commuted the sentence of Kenneth Charles Fragoso.

Luis Gonzalez – President Trump commuted the sentence of Luis Gonzalez.

Anthony DeJohn – President Trump commuted the sentence of Anthony DeJohn.

Corvain Cooper – President Trump commuted the sentence of Mr. Corvain Cooper.

Way Quoe Long – President Trump commuted the sentence of Way Quoe Long.

Michael Pelletier – President Trump commuted the sentence of Michael Pelletier.

Craig Cesal – President Trump commuted the sentence of Craig Cesal.

Darrell Frazier – President Trump commuted the sentence of Darrell Frazier.

Lavonne Roach – President Trump commuted the sentence of Lavonne Roach.

Blanca Virgen – President Trump commuted the sentence of Blanca Virgen.

Robert Francis – President Trump commuted the sentence of Robert Francis.

Brian Simmons – President Trump commuted the sentence of Brian Simmons.

Derrick Smith – President Trump commuted the sentence of Derrick Smith.

Raymond Hersman – President Trump commuted the sentence of Raymond Hersman.

David Barren – President Trump commuted the sentence of David Barren.

James Romans – President Trump commuted the sentence of James Romans.

Jonathon Braun – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jonathan Braun.

Michael Harris – President Trump commuted the sentence of Michael Harris also known as “Harry-O.” Harris was a co-founder of Death Row Records, releasing albums from Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre. He was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping, spending more than 30 years in prison.

Kyle Kimoto – President Trump commuted the sentence of Kyle Kimoto.

Chalana McFarland – President Trump commuted the sentence of Chalana McFarland.

Eliyahu Weinstein – President Trump commuted the sentence of Eliyahu Weinstein.

John Estin Davis – President Trump commuted the sentence of John Estin Davis.

Alex Adjmi – President Trump granted a full pardon to Alex Adjmi.

Elliott Broidy – President Trump granted a full pardon to Elliott Broidy. Broidy is a Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last fall in a scheme to lobby the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the looting of a Malaysian wealth fund,

Stephen K. Bannon – President Trump granted a full pardon to Stephen Bannon.

Douglas Jemal – President Trump granted a full pardon to Douglas Jemal.

Noah Kleinman – President Trump commuted the sentence of Noah Kleinman.

Dr. Scott Harkonen – President Trump granted a full pardon Dr. Scott Harkonen.

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to Johnny D. Phillips, Jr.

Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki.

Tena Logan – President Trump commuted the sentence of Tena Logan.

MaryAnne Locke – President Trump commuted the sentence of MaryAnne Locke.

April Coots – President Trump commuted the sentence of April Coots.

Caroline Yeats – President Trump commuted the sentence of Caroline Yeats.

Jodi Lynn Richter – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jodi Lynn Richter.

Kristina Bohnenkamp – President Trump commuted the sentence of Kristina Bohnenkamp.

Mary Roberts – President Trump commuted the sentence of Mary Roberts.

Cassandra Ann Kasowski – President Trump commuted the sentence of Cassandra Ann Kasowski.

Lerna Lea Paulson – President Trump commuted the sentence of Lerna Lea Paulson.

Ann Butler – President Trump commuted the sentence of Ann Butler.

Sydney Navarro – President Trump commuted the sentence of Sydney Navarro.

Tara Perry – President Trump commuted the sentence of Tara Perry.

John Nystrom – President Trump granted a full pardon to John Nystrom.

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen – President Trump granted full pardons to Gregory and Deborah Jorgensen, and a posthumous pardon to Martin Jorgensen.

Jessica Frease – President Trump granted a full pardon to Jessica Frease.

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes.

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford – President Trump granted a full pardon to Ken Ford.

Jon Harder – President Trump commuted the sentence of Jon Harder.

Scott Conor Crosby – President Trump granted a full pardon to Scott Conor Crosby.

Chris Young – President Trump commuted the remaining sentence of Chris Young.

Adrianne Miller – President Trump commuted the remaining sentence of Adrianne Miller.

Lynn Barney – President Trump granted a full pardon to Lynn Barney.

Joshua J. Smith – President Trump granted a full pardon to Joshua J. Smith.

Amy Povah – President Trump granted a full pardon to Amy Povah.

Dr. Frederick Nahas – President Trump granted a full pardon to Frederick Nahas.

David Tamman – President Trump granted a full pardon to David Tamman.

Dr. Faustino Bernadett – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dr. Faustino Bernadett.

Paul Erickson – President Trump has issued a full pardon to Paul Erikson.

Kwame Kilpatrick – President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. Kilpatrick served about seven years of a 28-year sentence.

Fred “Dave” Clark – President Trump commuted Dave Clark’s remaining term of incarceration.

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay – President Trump granted full pardons to Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, and Peter Clay.

David Rowland – President Trump granted a full pardon to David Rowland.

Randall “Duke” Cunningham – President Trump granted a conditional pardon to former Rep. Randall “Duke” Cunningham. He was convicted of accepting $2.4 million in bribes from defense contractors.

William Walters – President Trump commuted the sentence of William Walters.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as rapper and record executive “Lil Wayne.” The rapper was in prison on weapons charges and had met with the president on criminal justice issues.

Stephen Odzer – President Trump granted a conditional pardon to Stephen Odzer.

James Brian Cruz – President Trump commuted the remaining sentence of James Brian Cruz.

Steven Benjamin Floyd – President Trump granted a full pardon to Steven Benjamin Floyd.

Joey Hancock – President Trump granted a full pardon to Joey Hancock.

David E. Miller – President Trump granted a full pardon to David E. Miller.

James Austin Hayes – President Trump granted a full pardon to James Austin Hayes.

Drew Brownstein – President Trump granted a full pardon to Drew Brownstein.

Robert Bowker – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Bowker.

Amir Khan – President Trump granted a full pardon to Amir Khan.

Shalom Weiss – President Trump commuted the sentence of Shalom Weiss.

Salomon Melgen – President Trump commuted the sentence of Salomon Melgen.

Patrick Lee Swisher – President Trump granted a full pardon to Patrick Lee Swisher.

Robert Sherrill – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Sherrill.

Dr. Robert S. Corkern – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert S. Corkern.

David Lamar Clanton – President Trump granted a full pardon to David Lamar Clanton.

George Gilmore – President Trump granted a full pardon to George Gilmore.

Desiree Perez – President Trump granted a full pardon to Desiree Perez.

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Zangrillo.

Hillel Nahmad – President Trump granted a full pardon to Hillel Nahmad, a New York art dealer and collector. Nahmand was sentenced for involvement in an international gambling ring.

Brian McSwain – The President granted a full pardon to Brian McSwain.

John Duncan Fordham – President Trump granted a full pardon to John Duncan Fordham.

William “Ed” Henry – President Trump granted a full pardon to William “Ed” Henry of Alabama.

In addition, President Trump commuted the sentences to time served for the following individuals: Jeff Cheney, Marquis Dargon, Jennings Gilbert, Dwayne L. Harrison, Reginald Dinez Johnson, Sharon King, and Hector Madrigal, Sr.

Earlier in January, Fred Davis Clark Jr. was granted clemency, according to the Department of Justice.