House Dems urge Senate to move forward with negotiations on next COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ House Democrats are calling upon the Republican-controlled Senate to return to the negotiating table and pass the next COVID-19 relief bill.

The Democrats believe the House-passed HEROES Act is the best path forward, but said they stand ready and willing to compromise.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, said the way the Senate is handling the situation is unacceptable.

“Mitch McConnell has three options he can bring up the HEROES Act and pass it as is ─ Amend it, or he can pass his own relief bill and work out the differences, but what he can’t do is nothing,” Cicilline said.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Connecticut, said Democrats are more than willing to compromise if it means getting much-needed financial relief to the Americans suffering due to the pandemic.

“[Nancy] Pelosi passes a bill in the House, indicates a willingness to come down a full trillion dollars and the Republicans, not only do they not have a plan, they can’t pass anything in the Senate that they control,” Himes said.

Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, said the Senate’s priorities don’t line up with the country’s current needs.

“[Americans] frankly deserve a Senate willing to treat urgently needed relief legislation with the same level of urgency they do with a Supreme Court vacancy,” she said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, maintains that it’s Pelosi, D-California, who’s brought the process to a grinding halt.

“Each and every time we have moved into COVID relief package, she has either delayed it or stopped it,” he said. “Democrats have done more to dismantle our institutions and delay relief than they have to help the people.”

Pelosi said the House will work through the October recess and will remain in the Capitol until another deal is reached.